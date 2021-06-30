Morgantown woman wins $1 million in vaccine lottery

MORGANTOWN — One West Virginian’s life was changed forever on Wednesday when she received a surprise visit from Gov. Jim Justice.

Sharon Turner of Morgantown was personally greeted by the Governor and Babydog, “who shared the news that she was the lucky West Virginian whose name had been drawn as the latest million-dollar prize winner of the ‘Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life’ Vaccination Sweepstakes,” according to a news release from the governor, Gov. Justice

Earlier in the day, Gov. Justice also reportedly surprised Tracy Brownell from Frankford and Ciara Jacobs of Parkersburg with brand-new custom-outfitted trucks.

Additional West Virginians were announced as “Do it for Babydog” winners Wednesday morning for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Vaccinated West Virginians have five more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, July 4, at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Winners will be announced next Wednesday, July 7.

Additional prize drawings will be held weekly, with winners being announced each Wednesday through Aug. 4.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are currently available to all West Virginians ages 12 and older.

All West Virginians interested in being vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A complete list of winners announced on June 30 are as follows, and includes one local winner from Point Pleasant and one from New Haven:

$1 Million Winner — Sharon Turner, Morgantown;

Custom-Outfitted Truck Winners — Tracy Brownell, Frankford, Ciara Jacobs, Parkersburg;

College Scholarship Winners — Jenna Atwell, Paynesville, Brendon Lee, Falling Waters;

Lifetime Hunting License Winners —Larry Wayne Cox, Lindside, Andrea Lamb, Weston, Donna Montgomery, Masontown, Paul O’Dell, Canvas, Floyd Teter, Terra Alta;

Lifetime Fishing License Winners — Patrick Bowles, Ashford, Abigail Mullins, Alderson, William Perkins, Washington, Keith Reed, Matoaka, Sharon Shaffer, Bruceton Mills;

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners — Aimee Cain, Elkins, Lindsay Erwin, Cross Lanes, Denzil Lynch, Elizabeth, Donald Reed, Princeton, Jason Vance, Beckley;

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners —David Abraham, Charleston, Crystal Lockhart, Winfield, Marvin Maynar, Verdunville, Joyce Westfall, Clarksburg, David White, Ravenswood;

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners — Darrell Adkins, Lorado, Larry Arbogas, Scarbro, Judith Ash, Salem, Michelle Barr, New Haven, Amber Blankenship, Wheeling, Marion Brewer, Comfort, Tina Browning, Milton, Tracy Gore, Accoville, Renea Hetrick, Morgantown, Ariana Hydorn, Barboursville, James Jackson, Gassaway, Mark Klug, Wheeling, Pauletta Kovalski, Wheeling, Melissa Mayes, Point Pleasant, Robert McMahon, Follansbee, Robin Myers, Lumberport, Breanna Schoonover, Parkersburg, Janet Slider, Paden City, Danielle Stanley, Parkersburg, Pete Stark, Huntington, Brian Tephabock, Masontown, Shane Tyree, Beaver, Steven Utley, Lost Creek, Robert Waskey, Ravenswood, Mary Anne Young, Nitro.

Information provided by the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

Sharon Turner of Morgantown hugs Gov. Jim Justice after learning she is the latest $1 million winner in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_7.1-Baby1-2.jpg Sharon Turner of Morgantown hugs Gov. Jim Justice after learning she is the latest $1 million winner in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes. Office of Gov. Jim Justice | Courtesy Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog surprise Tracy Brownell from Frankford with a brand-new custom-outfitted truck as part of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_7.1-Babydog-2.jpg Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog surprise Tracy Brownell from Frankford with a brand-new custom-outfitted truck as part of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes. Office of Gov. Jim Justice | Courtesy Ciara Jacobs of Parkersburg learns she has won a new truck in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes. Also pictured, Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_7.1-Baby-2-2.jpg Ciara Jacobs of Parkersburg learns she has won a new truck in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes. Also pictured, Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog. Office of Gov. Jim Justice | Courtesy Sharon Turner of Morgantown learns she just won $1 million. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_51281579681_6c51c90ff5_w-1.jpg Sharon Turner of Morgantown learns she just won $1 million. Office of Gov. Jim Justice | Courtesy