Music along the river

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Cee-Cee Miller, a local musician, will be at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant on Friday night for the weekly Mayor’s Night Out concert.

Shows for Mayor’s Night Out are from 8-10 p.m. and all concerts are free throughout the summer along the Ohio River.

Miller, a solo singer from Pomeroy, Ohio, performs music from several different genres — including country, gospel, blues, oldies and classic rock.

Miller said she has played at fairs, festivals, social clubs, reunions, private parties, art receptions and the Cincinnati Belle dinner cruise for the Point Pleasant River Museum.

Miller added, she has been part of opening acts for artists including Ricky Skaggs, The Kentucky Headhunters, Billie Jo Royal and Exile. She explained she tries to provide music for everyone to enjoy and is looking forward to returning to Mayor’s Night Out.

The remaining concert schedule is as follows: July 9, Bunkhammer playing rock and blues; July 16, Terra Soul playing original, rock and blues; July 23, Covered by Love playing gospel; July 30, Paul Doeffinger; Aug. 6, Dale Harper and The Highlanders playing country; Aug. 20, 542 playing classic rock; Aug. 27, Blue Moves playing Elton John and The Beatles type of music and oldies.

Concessions will be sold at the riverfront during the shows.

