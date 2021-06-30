Leon man arrested on drug charge

POINT PLEASANT — A Leon man is facing a drug charge after his recent arrest by officers with the Point Pleasant Police Department.

Point PD Chief Joe Veith reports via a news release, Jeremy Buck, 42, has been charged with possession with the intent to deliver, a felony. His bond has been sent at $40,000 and as of Wednesday afternoon, he remained housed at the Western Regional Jail.

According to the news release, officers received a call reporting a male in the Krodel Park area “acting suspicious” this past Friday. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Buck and during their investigation reportedly discovered “items in Mr. Buck’s possession consistent with the selling and distributing of illegal drugs,” stated the release.

Officers reportedly found multiple scales, individual baggies, loaded syringes with suspected heroin in them, four grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and unknown prescription medication, the news release further stated.

If a person is found guilty of possession with the intent to deliver, the penalty can be one to 15 years in a state correctional facility and/or up to a $25,000 fine, according to the Point PD.

