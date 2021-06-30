Six departments respond to house fire

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A total of six fire departments responded to the scene of a house fire in the Meadowbrook area of Point Pleasant on Tuesday night.

The structure fire call came in at 10:32 p.m. for a residence in the 2900-block of Meadowbrook Drive, according to Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant. Bryant added, flames were through the home’s roof and the lone resident of the structure was outside, unharmed, upon the arrival of firefighters.

Called to the scene to assist with Point Pleasant, were departments from Flatrock, Mason and New Haven in Mason County, as well as Gallipolis and Springfield Township in Gallia County, Ohio. Bryant said with the intense fire and heat, it was important to keep firefighters rotating for their own safety, to battle the blaze. Emergency medical personnel from Mason County EMS were also on scene as well as officers from the Point Pleasant Police Department.

The scene was cleared around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Bryant said no foul play is suspected and the fire possibly started on the second floor. The home reportedly suffered heavy damage.

One firefighter was injured and treated on the scene, Bryant added.

It has been a busy start to the week for local first responders, with many who responded to Tuesday’s house fire also working the fatal accident and reported vehicle fire that closed U.S. 35 for several hours on Monday.

Firefighters from six departments, from both Mason and Gallia counties, responded to this home in the Meadowbrook area of Point Pleasant on Tuesday night. One firefighter was injured and treated on scene.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

