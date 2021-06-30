More Meigs ‘Fourth’ activities

MEIGS COUNTY — Additional July 4 activities have been announced in the villages around Meigs County.

Racine

In Racine, a community favorite — frog jumping — will take place on July 4 evening at Star Mill Park.

Registration for the frog jump contest will begin at 7:30 p.m., with the contest to begin at 8 p.m. There is a $3 entry fee. Contestants can bring there own frog or rent a frog for $1. Age groups are 12 and under, 13-17 and 18 and over. Prizes will be awarded for the top 3 in each class and the longest overall jump of the day.

In addition to frog jumping at the park, RACO will sponsor the super water slide from Meigs Inflatables from 4:30-8:30 p.m. free of charge. Home National Bank is also sponsoring the Kona Ice Truck from 4:30-10 p.m. at the park.

Racine’s Independence Day will also include the Racine Fire Department Chicken BBQ and homemade ice cream at 11 a.m. and the parade at 6:30 p.m., with lineup at 6 p.m. at the Southern Local Schools campus. Parade participants must be in line by 6 p.m. in order to be judged.

Rutland

The annual Rutland Ox Roast and Fourth of July celebration hosted by the Rutland Fire Department will take place on Saturday, July 3 with events from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lineup for the parade begins at 10 a.m., with the parade at 11 a.m. Large floats and fire trucks are to line up at Meigs Elementary School; Royalty and election candidates are to line up on Brick Street; Bicycles, ATVs, four-wheelers, and other small toys are to line up in the grass area at the start of Depot Street; Horses will line up in the gravel area down Depot Street; the Meigs band will line up in the large grass area near Depot Street.

The parade will go all the way through town, will turn into Salem Street, then will turn onto Larkin Street and will loop back around and will end at the fire station.

At the conclusion of the parade, there will be a flag raising ceremony to kick off the 4th of July Celebration in Firemen’s Park.

Added to the day’s lineup of activities will be a performance by local musician Laurie Mae Hoover from 12-3 p.m. in Firemen’s Park.

Activities will take place during the day in to park, with the band Dragons Eye to perform from 8-11 p.m. Fireworks will take place at 11 p.m.

Middleport

In Middleport, the parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Lineup will be at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Blakeslee Center. Following the parade, a flag raising will take place on the lawn of the Blakeslee Center. Fireworks will take place at 10 p.m.

Sometimes frogs need a little encouragement to jump during the competition. Frog jumping is a popular July 4 activity in Racine. Participants of all ages take part in the competition. The frog which jumps the furthest is the winner of the competition.

