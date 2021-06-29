Point amends garbage ordinance, approves paving

POINT PLEASANT — During its most recent meeting, Point Pleasant City Council approved the second reading of an amendment to the ordinance relating to garbage pick up and approved areas for street paving.

Officials in attendance were Mayor Brian Billings, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, City Attorney Joe Supple, council persons (at large) Robert McMillan, Gabe Roush, council members Paul Knisley, Cody Greathouse, Leigh Ann Shepard, Nathan Wedge, Judy Holland, Diana Hall, Dylan Handley. City Accountant Shannon Pearson and Administrative Assistant Teka McCauley were also present. The meeting was held virtually via the Zoom platform.

The garbage ordinance amendment addresses the amount of refuse to be picked up from residents, and reads: “Any refuse for collection shall be put in plastic bags and placed at the refuse collection site, curbside or alley, as appropriate, on the day designated by the City for collection. Individual units shall not exceed (6) bags per weekly pickup. Bags must be secured and not to be in excess of 35 pounds each.”

As previously reported, the possibility of this amendment was brought up by Street Commissioner Randy Hall during April’s meeting. Hall asked council to consider addressing issues with garbage pickup within the city in regards to some residents who have, what he deemed, excessive amounts of trash. Hall said some households had 25-30 bags of trash every week. At the April meeting, Hall asked if there was a way to review the existing ordinance to reflect a “reasonable amount of trash” for people to set out for pick up and suggested six large trash bags, not to exceed 35 pounds a piece per household.

Council approved the following proposed areas for paving as follows: Krodel Park, large parking lot; parts of Fifth Street; intersection of Parrish Avenue and 28th Street area; Marietta Street over by Oak Street to Shore Street; Kanawha Street and 15th Street north to the floodwall; Howard Avenue to Franklin Avenue and Burdette Street. Billings said if paving all these areas couldn’t take place this summer, he hoped it could happen this fall.

Billings reported plans are in place for Liberty Fest which takes place this Sunday, July 4 in downtown Point Pleasant and at Riverfront Park. Food, entertainment, inflatables and fireworks are offered. Admission is free. Events begins at 4 p.m. with fireworks ending the day at 10 p.m. at the river front.

Greathouse requested council’s permission to move forward with improvements to Harmon Park, starting by advertising for a request for proposal regarding design and construction costs. Council agreed and unanimously passed the motion.

In other business:

Council approved the recommendation of Mario Liberatore to serve a five-year term on the Point Pleasant Housing Authority Board.

Billings noted there are roughly 200 hydrants in the city and summer employees are helping to repaint them red.

During council concerns, a discussion emerged on some reported vagrancy at Riverfront Park and behind the floodwall along the river walk, as well as increased foot traffic on the right-of-way between the floodwall and private properties along Main Street – with one report of a resident witnessing alleged drug activity where officers were called and responded.

Following listening to the concerns, Mayor Billings said officers are sent to these areas, particularly when there are events at the riverfront. He added he has spoken to Police Chief Joe Veith about issues at the park and floodwall and Veith recommends if anyone sees anything of concern to call Mason County 911 and request a city patrolman be dispatched.

All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

