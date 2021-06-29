Update on events at local senior centers

Senior citizen centers in Mason County have reopened after being closed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gene Salem Senior Center in Point Pleasant and the Mason Senior Center in Mason are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to Renae Riffle, executive director of the Mason County Action Group. Social distancing is required, but masks are optional.

Riffle said lunches at both centers will be served at 11:30 a.m. For those who are uncomfortable attending group settings, “grab-and-go” meals are still available for pick-up. Starting July 6, the time for the pick-up will change to 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both centers.

A senior summer feeding program is available for those who do not attend the centers, pick up grab-and-go meals, or have meals delivered, Riffle said. Each Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m., participants ages 60 and over can pick up a box of shelf stable meals, five meals per box, at the Gene Salem center.

Participants can pick up a box for themselves, their spouse, and any grandchildren living in the home. Various information must be provided for the drive-up service.

A limited amount of activities are taking place at the centers in July.

At the Gene Salem center, bingo will be held on Mondays and Fridays. Karaoke will be featured on July 8 and 22, while word search contests will be held on July 6, 13, and 27. Crafts with Yvette will be held July 20. All events begin at 10:30 a.m.

In Mason, bingo will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Crafts with Angie will take place on July 21. All begin at 10:30 a.m.

Centers, as well as the Mason County Action Group business office, will be closed July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

Transportation for seniors in the Point Pleasant area is still being provided, Riffle said. The program takes seniors to doctor appointments, testing and treatment centers, pharmacies, or to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Those wanting to take advantage of the transportation should let the action group office know as many days ahead as possible.

For more information on transportation, or any action group program, call 304-675-2369.

