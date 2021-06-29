Fatal accident reported on U.S. 35

SOUTHSIDE — First responders were called to the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 35 late Monday afternoon near the Little 16 Mile Road area.

Multiple media outlets were reporting the crash involved two vehicles, with one fatality. One of the vehicles also reportedly caught fire in the roadway. The victim’s name has not been released.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation. Assisting were troopers with the West Virginia State Police.

Emergency personnel with the Point Pleasant Fire Department and Mason County EMS were also on scene.

The roadway was closed for several hours with traffic detoured to Route 62 before reopening.