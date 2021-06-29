Hosting ‘Liberty Day’

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Fort Randolph at Krodel Park will be celebrating Independence Day with the annual Liberty Day events this Saturday, July 3.

The fort will be open for self-guided tours from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., said Deb Cassady, chair of the Fort Randolph Committee. There will also be multiple reenactors present on Saturday. The Declaration of Independence will be read at 1 p.m., followed by “a rebuttal by those loyal to the Crown.”

Cassady said there will be hands-on activities available for children from noon-2 p.m. in the tavern. Topics will focus on espionage and spying during the American Revolution.

“Children will have the opportunity to develop their own “spy skills” by learning about and practicing several methods used to send secret and encoded messages during the war,” Cassady told the Register.

Fort Randolph will be open for the summer on Friday-Sunday through Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 18, the fort will be open from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. for the Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant. Fort Randolph will be open on Oct. 23 from 1-8 p.m. for Folklore and Fear Storytelling tours. For the last event of 2021, the fort will be open on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for Christmas on the Frontier.

Admission to Fort Randolph is free.

The colour guard from the Sons of the American Revolution at a previous event at Fort Randolph. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_IMG_1049.jpg The colour guard from the Sons of the American Revolution at a previous event at Fort Randolph. OVP File Photos Pictured are reenactors at a previous event at Fort Randolph. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_DSC_0342201752615749873.jpg Pictured are reenactors at a previous event at Fort Randolph. OVP File Photos

Fort Randolph open for event

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

