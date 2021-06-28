County Commission approves personnel

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners approved new hires during their regular business meeting on Thursday afternoon at the courthouse.

During the meeting, commissioners approved hiring Matt Gregg as the Office of Emergency Services (OES) Director. The current OES Director, Dennis Zimmerman, will be resigning at the end of the month. Elizabeth Lloyd was hired as the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Director and Tiffany Franklin was hired as the 9-1-1 Director.

Commissioners also approved hiring Lynn Oliver as the Development Authority secretary.

Scholarship recipients from each of the three high schools in the county were recognized on Thursday. Those recipients were Emma Gibbs from Wahama High School, Chase Poore from Hannan High School and Mitchell Freeman from Point Pleasant High School.

Chuck Lipcomb from the Western Soil Conservation District attended the meeting with the final agreement for commissioners to sign. As previously reported by the Point Pleasant Register, the agreement would establish framework and guidelines in the event of flooding in streams. Lipcomb said this would be a working relationship with the county commission and the soil conservation district.

Jennifer Piercy, executive director of the County Commission Association of West Virginia was in attendance at the meeting. Piercy said she has been attending county meetings recently to discuss any necessary updates.

A representative from the Gallipolis Ferry Public Service District (PSD), servicing residents from the Silver Memorial Bridge to Gallipolis Ferry, said updates were needed to the water system, including a spare pump at the booster station to ensure water would keep flowing to households. The company is not part of the Mason County PSD. The Gallipolis Ferry PSD is requesting some funding from the county commission. After discussion on rate increases and monthly fees to the association, commissioners said they would have to wait until next month when the final rules on usage of the “Rescue” funds would be available.

Commissioners signed a grant agreement for Mason County Day Report for $134,000.

The next meeting for the Mason County Commission is scheduled for July 15 at 4 p.m.

