Cullen honored by Point

POINT PLEASANT — Mason County Schools Supt. Jack Cullen was recognized during the board meeting last week for his service and upcoming retirement.

Cullen was recognized with a proclamation from Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings, declaring Wednesday, June 30 as “Jack Cullen Day” in the city.

“I wish to thank Superintendent Jack Cullen for his diligent efforts in leading our school system during a very challenging year, plus, with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Billings told the Register. “He, along with the Mason County Board of Education, did a great job in working with our teachers, service personnel and most importantly educating our children.”

Cullen thanked Billings and the city for the recognition, nothing it was a “great honor.”

“I have always put students first while working for the Mason County Board of Education,” Cullen said. “It is great to be recognized for my years of service.”

In addition, Cullen was recently recognized for his years in education, along with four other state superintendents who were also retiring, at the West Virginia Association of School Administrators’ summer conference.

“Thank you for your years of service to our West Virginia schools and the students they serve,” the West Virginia Department of Education wrote via its Facebook page in regards to the recognition.

Cullen has worked in education for 39 years and will be retiring at the end of the month after six years as superintendent. During his time in the Mason County school system, Cullen was a science teacher in chemistry and physics, coach, coordinator of secondary curriculum, administrative assistant to the superintendent, interim superintendent and superintendent.

City declares ‘Jack Cullen Day’

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

