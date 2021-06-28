Singing the praises of summer reading

Children enrolled in the Mason County Library Summer Reading Program were treated to a performance by “Tony M. Music” on Friday. The entertainer was in New Haven for an afternoon show, and held a second show at the main library in Point Pleasant later in the evening. He is pictured as he sings to the children. Tony M. Music sang, told stories, and presented all attending with music CD’s and stickers of his googly-eyed guitar named “Jolene.”

Children enrolled in the Mason County Library Summer Reading Program were treated to a performance by “Tony M. Music” on Friday. The entertainer was in New Haven for an afternoon show, and held a second show at the main library in Point Pleasant later in the evening. He is pictured as he sings to the children. Tony M. Music sang, told stories, and presented all attending with music CD’s and stickers of his googly-eyed guitar named “Jolene.” https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.29-Library-1-1.jpg Children enrolled in the Mason County Library Summer Reading Program were treated to a performance by “Tony M. Music” on Friday. The entertainer was in New Haven for an afternoon show, and held a second show at the main library in Point Pleasant later in the evening. He is pictured as he sings to the children. Tony M. Music sang, told stories, and presented all attending with music CD’s and stickers of his googly-eyed guitar named “Jolene.” Mindy Kearns | Courtesy