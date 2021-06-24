Board of Ed. approves agenda items, personnel

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening where they approved agenda items, including voting on personnel matters.

Board members present at the meeting include Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter and Ashley Cossin.

The board approved the Agreement with Mason County Board of Education and Triad Engineering, Inc., to conduct an environmental assessment of the 1200 Main Street Property. This will be at no cost to the board.

For professional personnel matters, the board approved the following: rescind the termination of Jennifer Bartee, Title I Teacher, Beale Elementary, as the reason for the Reduction In Force no longer exists.; rescind the termination of Richelle Boswell, Third Grade Teacher, Leon Elementary, as the reason for the Reduction In Force no longer exists; rescind the termination of Chelsea Steelhammer, Title I Teacher, Ashton Elementary, as the reason for the Reduction In Force no longer exists; resignation of Christina Golden, 7-12 Grade Social Studies Teacher, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective July 1, 2021; resignation of Stephen Pritchard, Principal, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective July 1, 2021; transfer of Wendy Lehew, First Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, effective for the 2021/22 school year; transfer of Haley Tate, Title I Teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, effective 2021/22 school year. Tate is being employed from the transfer and subsequent assignment list; transfer of Kayla Tucker, Sixth Grade Teacher, Ashton Elementary, effective for the 2021/22 school year, pending complete certification. Tucker is being employed from the transfer and subsequent assignment list.

The board approved the employment of the following professional personnel: employment of Shelby Gerlach, Music/Choir Teacher, Ashton Elementary, effective for the 2021/22 school year; employment of Bryanna Grant, Fourth Grade Teacher, Ashton Elementary School, effective for the 2021/22 school year. Grant is being employed from the Reduction In Force list; employment of Katelyn Miller, Third Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, effective 2021/22 school year; employment of Joanne Nine, Fifth Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, effective 2021/22 school year; employment of Anna Shull, Substitute Nurse, Central Office Itinerant, effective 2021/22 school year; employment of the following Substitute Teachers, Job #001-041-P, effective for the 2021/22 school year: Laura Anderson, Jayla Arnold, Kathy Baker, Lee Bentley, Julie Bentley, Khloie Billings, Lacy Blain, Anna Bledsoe, Patricia Brumfield, William Buchanan, Sheena Buck, Barbara Burnett, Kirk Collins, Jennifer Cromley, Wendy Day, David Deal, Dorinda Deem, Lori Doeffinger, Heather Fallon, Judith Fleming, Jillian Flory, Stephanie Fowble, Amanda Grant, Rebecca Haer, Rhonda Haggy, Cecilia Harris, Gavon Mattox, Katelyn Garden, Tyler Garden, Douglas Huff, Diane Reman, Rick Handley, Rebecca Hatfield, Joel Hilbert, Gregory Howell, Frances Hunt, Pamela Jarvis, Joseph Johnson, David Jordan, Roger Keefer, Lois Kincaid, Timothy Maloney, Ashley Marion, Michael Marrero, Calyssa Mayes, Kendi Morris, Kelsey Moya, Lois McBeath, Sherry McCoy Dalton, Kimberly Napora, Tina Nibert, Amilda Noll-Thompson, Patricia Park, Allison Phelletier, Sharon Phlegar, Debra Powell, Sherry Pullin, John Robinson, Kathy Rollins, Terry Rollins, Stephen Safford, Barbara Scarberry, Aaron Saunders, Faith Slone, Judy Smith, Angela Staats, Doug Sturgeon, Sue Thacker, Delores Thomas, Tayyler Whitt.

The board approved the following service personnel matters: reclassification of Keri Black, Secretary, Transportation Department, to Secretary/Coordinator of Transportation; reclassification of Gena Jeffers, Secretary II, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, to Secretary III, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High; reclassification of Diana Roach, Secretary, Mason County Career Center, 210 days, to Secretary, 215 days, Mason County Career Center; resignation of Jennifer Randolph, Substitute Cook, effective July 1, 2021; resignation of Charles Oldaker, Substitute Cook, effective July 1, 2021; resignation of Judy Ball, Substitute Secretary, effective July 1, 2021; resignation of Jim Milton, Substitute Mechanic, effective July 1, 2021; resignation of Jim Milton, Substitute Bus Operator, effective July 1, 2021; resignation of Cody See, Substitute Bus Operator, effective July 1, 2021; transfer of Vickie McComas, Cook, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, to Cook, Point Pleasant Primary School, effective 2021/22 school year; employment of Lisa Fields and Ketisha Pierson, Substitute Cooks, effective 2021/22 school year; employment of Treva Clutter and Joseph Kincaid, Substitute Maintenance, effective 2021/22 school year.

The following substitute bus operators were approved pending full certification: Chris Conner, Saul Dvosis, Jessica Finley, Scott Goldsberry, Larry Gray, Jeff Hilbert, William Howard, Robert Rogers, Brett Russell, Todd Sergent, Beverly Varney, Fredrick Wood. The following substitute bus operator contracts were renewed: Charles Heib, Josh Mattox, Joseph Arrington, Larry Wright, Eric Durst, Larry Lewis, Daniel Settle, Marlene Reynolds, Todd Burris, Gari Worley, David Byus, Anthony Powell.

The following substitute aide contracts were approved: Leah Starkey, Leah Kinnaird, Tonia Lambert, Ann Machir, Tara Woodall, Susan Williamson, Rachel Dunham, Patricia Gilkey, Christa Lambert, Leah Hatfield, Patricia Meadows, Shamarie Canterbury, Ruth Riggs, Heather Kersey, Vanessa Harper, Cassie Parsons, Joni Young, Angela Fetty, Beth Brainard, Brittany Sayre, Dianne Wallis, Bonnie Beckner, Carla Somerville, Beth Foreman.

The board approved the following substitute cook contracts for renewal: Beth Brainard, Patricia Gilkey, Patricia Meadows, Christa Lambert, Sara Cook, Amy Wray, Christina Rickard, Stacey Thompson, Heidi Stone, Bonnie Corfee, Kelly Elliott, Brenda Darst.

The board approved the renewal of the following substitute custodian contracts, for the 2021/22 school year: Charles Blessing, Richard Ohlinger, Tim Tucker, Erma Leach, James Edmonds, Stephen Ohlinger, Wanda Balser, Melissa Doss, Robert Watson, Larry Sneed, Jasper Pearson, David Darst, Melvin Johnson, Dale Dalton, Clifford Hart, William Flora, Shawn Weethee, Elijah Carper, Nathaniel DeWeese, Steve Holley, Kelly Elliott, Ralph Ohlinger.

The board approved the following substitute maintenance contracts for renewal: Elijah Carper, Tim Tucker, John Brad Settle, Dawson Anthony, Shawn Weethee, Dan Davis.

The board approved the renewal of the following substitute mechanic contracts, for the 2021/22 school year: Rusty Smith, Jeremiah Hoffman, Lyle Endicott.

The board approve the renewal of the following substitute secretary contracts, for the 2021/22 school year: Leota Sang, Carrie Hale, Debra Powell, Jeannette Zopp, Leah Starkey, Rachel Dunham, Marla Cottrill, Charity Towe, Nancy Warner, Mona Legg, Debra Hilbert, Debra Sayre, Cristi Rulen, Jennifer Cundiff, Janie Burris, Carla Somerville, Brenda Darst.

The board approve the renewal of the following substitute accountant contracts, for the 2021/22 school year: Katie Neal, Danielle Bates, Cheryl Hart, Nancy Warner.

The board approved the following extra-curricular personnel items for the 2021/22 school year: employment of Brian Faber, Head Boys Basketball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High; employment of Michael Marrero, Head Jr High Baseball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High; employment of Colton McKinney, Jr High Head Football, Wahama Jr/Sr High; employment of Colton McKinney, Jr High Head Wrestling Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High; employment of James Pauley, 7th Grade Girls Basketball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High; employment of Troy Stewart, Jr High Volleyball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High; employment of Clyde Bowen Substitute Bus Operator, Central Office Itinerant; employment of Clyde Bowen Bus Operator, Ashton Elementary; employment of Brenda Darst and Sheila Patterson, Cooks, Summer Feeding Program, Central Office Itinerant; and employment of Teresa Murphy, Credit Recovery, Central Office Itinerant, on an as needed basis.

The following policies were approved: Policy #1530-Evaluation of Central Office Personnel; Policy #1530.01-Evaluation of School Leaders; Policy #2240-Controversial Issues; Policy #2266-Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Sex; Policy #2370-Alternative Delivery of Educational Programs; Policy #2600-Educational Program; Policy #3120.03-Athletic Coaches; Policy #3120.11-Athletic Trainer; Policy #3220-Staff Evaluation; Policy #5200-Attendance; Policy #5611-Discipline-Student Due Process Rights; Policy #7450-Property Inventory; Policy #8500-Food Service and Policy #8510-Wellness.

The following policies were placed on a five-day review and comment period: Policy #1422-Nondiscrimination and Equal Employment Opportunity; Policy #1623-Section 504/ADA Prohibition Against Disability Discrimination in Employment; Policy #1662-Anti-Harassment and Violence; Policy #2260-Nondiscrimination and Access to Equal Educational Opportunity; Policy #2260.01-Section 504/ADA Prohibition Against Discrimination Based on Disability; Policy #3120.12-Areas of Critical Need and Shortage; Policy #3122-Nondiscrimination and Equal Employment Opportunity; Policy #3123-Section 504/ADA Prohibition Against Disability Discrimination in Employment; Policy #3362-Anti Harassment and Violence; Policy #4122-Nondiscrimination and Equal Employment Opportunity; Policy #4123-Section 504/ADA Prohibition Against Disability Discrimination in Employment; Policy #4362-Anti-Harassment and Violence; and Policy #5517-Anti-Harassment and Violence.

The board approved the Memorandum of Understanding between Mason County Board of Education and Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative, to hire a Payroll Clerk, to work on an as needed basis beginning July 1, 2021.

The board approved the Contract between Mason County Board of Education and Dude Solutions, to provide software tracking resources to track Utility/Energy usage at a discounted cost as negotiated by Mountain State Education Service Cooperative, at the cost of $7,600, for year one and $3,785.68, for year two. County Funds will be the funding source.

The board approved the Contract between Mason County Board of Education and Frontier Communications of America, Inc., for internet service, according to the terms of schedule number S-0000265162, with an effective date of July 1, 2021, at the the annual rate of $230,232.

The board approved the renewal of Workers Compensation Insurance coverage with Travelers, for fiscal year 2021-2022. Funding sources will be WV State Aid for Public Schools and the Excess Levy Supplemental Salaries and Benefits allocation in the full-year premium amount of $217,379.

The board approved the Contract between Mason County Board of Education and Suttle & Stalnaker, PLLC, to assist in preparation of the Mason County Board of Education’s annual financial statement for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. Contract price not to exceed $12,800. County Funds will be the funding source.

The board approved the ratification of a check to Jared Billings in the amount of $454.30. Billings abstained from voting on the motion.

The board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $2,159,094.35.

The next meeting of the Mason County Board of Education is scheduled for July 13 at 6 p.m.