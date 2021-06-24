James Rainey Trio returns for appearances

OHIO VALLEY — The Southern Gospel group, James Rainey Trio, is returning to the area starting this weekend through July 4.

According to a news release sent on behalf of the group, performances are planned for Gallia and Mason counties.

“James Michael Rainey is a name that has been around Southern Gospel Music for over 39 years,” stated the news release. “James is known for his abilities to ‘wow’ the crowds with his piano artistry. James has played for some of the biggest names in gospel today; The Hoppers, Rusty Goodman, The Greenes, The Singing Americans, The Stamps Quartet, The Blackwood Quartet, and currently with Wilburn and Wilburn on select dates. The trio is made up of two exceptionally talented ladies. Laura Jo Rainey has been singing along side of her husband for nearly 12 years now. She has the ability to capture people with her high soprano voice and interpretation of songs. Berdella McGrew is the trio’s newest member, but not new to singing. Berdella sang with The Haney’s for well over 15 years, and with The Gospel Homecoming Choir of Illinois for many years as well. She has recorded with Daywind Records and is an outstanding arranger and musician in her own right. She brings a wealth of experience singing Alto for the group.”

James is a native of Gallipolis, Ohio, graduating in 1982 from the old Gallia Academy High School on Fourth Avenue. His father, the late James Hugh Rainey, was the pastor at The First Church of God on Route 7 for nearly eight years. James received his start in Southern Gospel music when The Gospel Harmony Boys of Huntington, W.Va. came to hear James play at this church, and then took him on the road with them.

Ann Fisher and the late Merlin Ross were reportedly responsible for helping to train James up for what he soon would encounter in the music field.

Information on the upcoming performances, including morning and evening appearances:

June 27 — Sunday morning service 10:15 a.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 1110 First Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio, with Pastor Matt Llewellyn. The trio’s evening performance on June 27 is at 6 p.m. at the revival at the College Hill Church, Wood School Road, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., with Rev. Josh Searls. The revival is Monday-Thursday with services beginning at 7 p.m.

July 3 — Saturday 10:30 a.m. to noon at Gallipolis River Recreation Festival in City Park. River Rec features gospel music from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 4 — Sunday morning at Grace United Methodist Church, 600 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, with Rev. Ray Kane, services 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday evening on July 4 at 6 p.m. the trio will be with the congregation of Addison Freewill Baptist Church and Pastor Rick Barcus, rounding out the trip.

The trio currently records with Declaration 212 Productions and has released several singles to radio stations across the country.

“Original songs, great arrangements, piano instrumentals, laughter, and above all the presence of the Holy Spirit,” is what audiences can expect when attending the trio’s performances, according to the news release.

Information provided on behalf of the trio by their publicist Cheryl Enyart. More can be found at www.jamesmichaelrainey.com.

