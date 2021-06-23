Lady Falcons, Class A State Softball Champions, welcomed home

Approximately 20 police, fire, and EMS vehicles led the Wahama White Falcon Softball Team back into Mason County Wednesday evening after winning the Class A State Championship.

Signs, banners and flags were displayed as the Class A State Champion Softball Team, the Wahama Lady Falcons, came through the towns of New Haven, Hartford and Mason Wednesday evening.

Members of the Class A State Championship Wahama Lady Falcons received a warm welcome when they returned from the state tournament Wednesday evening. People lined the streets of New Haven, Hartford, and Mason to join in the celebration. The girls are pictured on a flatbed truck, displaying their plaques and trophy.