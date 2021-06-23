Warrant issued in reported hit and run

MASON, W.Va. — A warrant has been issued for a Meigs County man in connection with an alleged intentional hit-and-run on June 17, according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney.

Matthew Allen Eblin, Jr., 25, of Long Bottom, Ohio, is named on the warrant with a charge of attempted murder in the first degree. The alleged incident occurred at approximately 4 a.m. at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park, when Aaron Stone was reportedly struck by a dark colored truck near the stage area of the park.

According to the police report, the driver of the truck asked Stone and a man accompanying Stone if they had a problem. The report further states the driver then allegedly “punched” the gas pedal and struck Stone, who according to McKinney, was sitting on a parking barrier. The chief said the incident was not drug related.

Stone was treated by the Mason County EMS before being transported by helicopter to the hospital. The chief said Stone was treated for a broken ankle, ribs, eye socket and nose, as well as a head laceration.

McKinney said he and Officer Aaron Turner investigated the incident, with assistance and cooperation from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department. The chief also gave credit to an anonymous person who private messaged him on Facebook with a tip.

Anyone coming in contact with Eblin should call their local law enforcement agency, McKinney said.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

A warrant has been issued for a Meigs County man in connection with an alleged intentional hit-and-run which reportedly happened on June 17 in Mason, W.Va. near the stage area at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park, pictured here. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.24-Mason-Stage.jpg A warrant has been issued for a Meigs County man in connection with an alleged intentional hit-and-run which reportedly happened on June 17 in Mason, W.Va. near the stage area at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park, pictured here. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Meigs man facing charge of attempted murder in the first degree

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.