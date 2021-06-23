Summer Feeding Program continues

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education discussed the summer feeding program during the regular business meeting on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Director of Food Service Beverly Glaze gave a report and update on the summer feeding program. Glaze said the program is a federal reimbursement program through the United States Department of Agriculture. For each breakfast served, the district gets reimbursed $2.46 and for each lunch served, the district will get $4.31 reimbursed.

Glaze said the food service department is currently serving 10 schools from four sites. Students participating in the summer enrichment camps are being fed meals, but there are also five-day meal boxes available for all students each week. Glaze said for each breakfast, students will be given milk, juice, a fruit or vegetable and a grain. For lunches, students will be given milk, a fruit or vegetable, grain and protein. Most meals are in sealed trays, using the equipment purchases at the beginning of the school year to assist with feeding requirements during the pandemic. Each school receives the same meals.

After a question from the board about the number of employees, Glaze said there was some confusion throughout the district on hiring when summer school programs were canceled for the enrichment camps. Glaze said the easiest way to feed the most students was to work out of four sites, which was also the most timely solution to file paperwork for the federal reimbursement programs and ingredient delivery options.

More on the Mason County Board of Education meeting will appear in upcoming editions of the Point Pleasant Register.

Board members Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter and Ashley Cossin were present at the meeting.

The next meeting for the board of education is scheduled for July 13 at 6 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1756-11.jpg

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.