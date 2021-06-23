Fourth of July parade set in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Plans for an Independence Day parade were made when the New Haven Town Council held its most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Steve Carpenter, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., Colton McKinney, Roy Dale Grimm, and Jessica Rickard.

The parade is set for July 3 at 11 a.m. Line-up will start at 10:30 a.m. at the community center. The mayor encouraged everyone to participate with bicycles, golf carts, ATVs, floats and other entries.

Upon a suggestion by resident Sherill Hoffman, council members agreed to ask fire and police personnel to refrain from loud and constant siren use, and keep it to a brief “bump.” Hoffman said many do not attend parades, especially children with sensory issues, due to the sirens.

It was decided to hold a children’s decorated bike contest, with prizes for the winners. Details of the contest will be announced on the town’s Facebook page.

Also during the meeting, it was announced that there will be free swimming lessons at the municipal pool starting in late July. Spaces will be limited and those interested must sign up at the town hall.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report from Police Chief Dave Hardwick that the department purchased two AR-15 rifles and ammunition, one for each vehicle, at a cost of approximately $1,450;

Agreed to add Patrolman Ryan Anderson as a building permit inspector;

Discussed the possibility of purchasing another building to house the town hall and police department;

Agreed to host a 3-on-3 basketball tourney inside the community center, with assistance from Wyatt Zuspan, with proceeds going to recreation;

Heard that Ohio Valley Bank had donated $250 toward new playground equipment;

Discussed a new water meter reading system and the possibility of purchasing it with American Rescue Plan funds;

Agreed to allow the 911 center to begin providing addresses for new properties in New Haven; and,

Discussed the need to continue to work on sewer plant repairs, even though a major upgrade project is being considered.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1756-10.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.