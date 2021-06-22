The power of flowers

POMEROY, Ohio — For anyone with a love of gardening, there is an upcoming opportunity to learn more about showing off those green thumbs at the 2021 Meigs County Fair Flower Show.

Flower show chairpersons Peggy Crane and Shelia Curtis will bring their many years of experience with flower shows and design to the Meigs County Farmers Market July 10. The two will demonstrate floral designs and present information on how to become an exhibitor. There will also be a tutorial on how to “groom” individual specimens for judging.

Both are members of Meigs County garden clubs Shade Valley and Winding Trails, and encourage participation in garden clubs as a way to share a common interest in flowers and plants.

There are two flower shows at the fair each year, the first on Monday and the second on Thursday. The theme of this year’s show for both days is “Summer Activities.” Participants will be asked to design arrangements that represent, for example, “Summertime Vacation, Gardening, Preserving and Canning, and a Boat Trip on the Great Ohio.”

A large part of the show features entries of individual horticultural specimens such as roses, sunflowers, hosta, and herbs picked directly from gardens in Southeast Ohio. Crane said many people have excellent plants growing in their own gardens, and she encourages them to enter the horticultural part of the show.

“It is exciting to see your efforts at gardening on display,” Crane said. “And who knows, yours could be the prize winner.”

Curtis agrees, and said the Fair Flower Show is about highlighting talented gardeners and floral designers, and giving them a forum to exhibit their creations.

There is also an opportunity for young gardeners to learn and participate, either individually or as members of the junior garden club Sprouts, at the junior show that runs in parallel to the adults.

The scheduled dates for the upcoming shows are Monday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 19, and open to all residents of Meigs County and to all members of a Meigs County Garden Club. The entry fee required is the purchase of a season or membership ticket from the Meigs County Fair Board. Junior classes are open to anyone under 19, and also require a season pass to participate.

Crane and Curtis realize the importance of bringing the garden clubs to the public, and have found the Meigs Farms Market to be a perfect opportunity. Here they present programs the second weekend each month. Previously, the group has sponsored a flower exchange, and demonstrated how to make a fairy garden.

For their June program, market goers were invited to make their own fairy garden, and over 50 people accepted the offer. Vanessa Folmer from Shade Valley Garden Club organized the event and was assisted by Melanie Stethem from Shade Valley Council of Floral Arts and Crane.

“There is so much to learn and we are here to encourage anyone of any age who is interested to join us at the market and see what we are all about,” said Crane.” We are all about growing and educating, and having fun.”

More information can be obtained by contacting Peggy Crane at 740-992-2533, by visiting the Meigs County Fair website, or by stopping by the Meigs County Farmers Market on July 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Showcasing local gardeners

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

