First “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery winners named

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice welcomed West Virginians to the Capitol Complex on Sunday to celebrate the State’s 158th birthday and to witness the first prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes.

The Governor was joined by Babydog, his pet English Bulldog and the official mascot of the sweepstakes, to announce the winners of dozens of prizes, including the lottery’s first ever million-dollar winner.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, Karen Foley of Mineral Wells was named as the winner of the $1 million cash prize Sunday, taking home the biggest prize from the first of seven vaccine lottery prize drawings.

Melissa Spivy of Vienna and Ralph Paugh of Parkersburg were named as the winners of two brand new custom-outfitted trucks.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Osborne of Hurricane and Elizabeth Ball of Nitro were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state

Additional prizes awarded Sunday included five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

A complete list of winners announced Sunday are:

$1 million winner — Karen Foley, Mineral Wells;

Truck winners — Melissa Spivy, Vienna and Ralph Paugh, Parkersburg;

College scholarship winners —Rebecca Osborne, Hurricane and Elizabeth Ball, Nitro;

Lifetime hunting license winners — Geneva Blake, Washington; Christopher Harvey Jr., Maben; Sabrina Morrison, Huntington; Dickie Roberts, Lewisburg; Shirley Young, Bomont.

Lifetime fishing license winners — James Browning Sr., Dry Branch; Sharon Cope, Frankford; Andrew Humphreys, Charleston; Joshua Rakosi, Morgantown; Cathy Osborne, Rainelle

Custom hunting rifle winners — Charles Moats, Philippi; Heather Petry, Scott Depot; Bryan Price, Hurricane; Christy Reger, Nutter Fort; Justin Myers, Hurricane.

Custom hunting shotgun winners — Xavier Alston, Fairmont; Stephen Barberio, Clarksburg; Deborah McNew, Princeton; David Shipman, Wheeling; Bonnie Taylor, Montcalm.

State Park weekend getaway winners — Thomas Binns, Elkins; Gerald Boone, Prichard; Carol Burge, Moundsville; Brandon Cork, Wellsburg; Victoria Dennison, Davisville; Deborah Dickens, Reynoldsville; Keith Ewing, Hico; Kevin Ford, Charleston; Bonnie Gibson, Princeton; Cathy Harless, Charleston; Edith Harrison, Parkersburg; Lisa Hewitt, Kearneysville; Kimberly Jackson, Princeton; Beverly Machir, Nitro; Travis Persinger, Fayetteville; Lana Plymale, Kenova; Wesley Runyan, Cross Lanes; Mary Anne Seckel, Morgantown; Jeff Sine, Falling Waters; Ronald Smith III, Huntington; Jason Thompson, Mount Hope; Caroline White, Fairmont; Lindsay White, Elkview; Jessica Workman, Crawley;Jaime Young, Wheeling.

Additional lottery drawings will be held every week through Aug. 4 and will feature all of the same prizes that were awarded Sunday. The final drawing will also include a $1.588 million grand prize and a $588,000 second prize.

With six more “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” prize giveaways scheduled, all West Virginians who have received at least one dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines are encouraged to register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov to join the list of winners.

If you cannot access DoItForBabyDog.wv.gov, you may call the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-833-734-0965. The Info Line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to the prize giveaways, this year’s West Virginia Day doubled as a celebration of the State’s success in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the latest DHHR data, just 2,521 active COVID-19 cases remain across the entire state; the lowest such total since Sept. 3, 2020. Additionally, the County Alert System color-coded map currently shows 51 of 55 counties are in Green status, with zero counties in either the Red or Orange categories.

As a result, Gov. Justice announced during his address Sunday that he has signed an executive order, officially lifting West Virginia’s Statewide Indoor Face Covering Requirement.

Face coverings must still be worn where required by federal law. Additionally, any private business or school system can still require individuals to wear a face covering.

Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice with Babydog on Sunday. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_51261431705_1acf59e8d1_4k.jpg Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice with Babydog on Sunday. Office of Gov. Jim Justice | Courtesy Karen Foley of Mineral Wells, pictured in red, was named as the winner of the $1 million cash prize Sunday. Also pictured, Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice with Babydog. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_51261456405_5e4fb34656_6k.jpg Karen Foley of Mineral Wells, pictured in red, was named as the winner of the $1 million cash prize Sunday. Also pictured, Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice with Babydog. Office of Gov. Jim Justice | Courtesy