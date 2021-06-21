West Virginia Day at Capitol Complex

West Virginia Day at the State Capitol Complex included the dedication of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.
Gov. Jim Justice, First Lady Cathy Justice and Babydog at the Capitol Complex on Sunday.
West Virginia National Guard personnel operate a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Capitol Complex on Sunday.
West Virginia National Guard personnel meet Babydog on Sunday.
Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams speaks at the dedication of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on Sunday.
