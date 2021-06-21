Moose to resume charity games

POINT PLEASANT — Bingo games have restarted at the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 after not holding the events for a couple months with upcoming charity bingo events also planned.

Friday night games began this past week and will continue, according to Moose member Dave Morgan.

Morgan said Tuesday games will begin soon, but an exact date has not been decided.

In July, there are two charity bingo events scheduled. On Saturday July 24, there will be a fundraiser to help cover the cost of game day jerseys for the Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High School at 1 p.m.

On July 12, a charity bingo is planned for the Pleasant Valley Hospital Foundation to support the annual golf tournament at 7 p.m. This year’s tournament has already been completed, but Morgan said the funds will help with the 2022 event.

Morgan said more information on charity games will be released near the individual events.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding over the past few months as we look forward to again serving our community with our bingo fundraisers and charity events,” Morgan said.

The Moose Lodge hosts monthly charity bingo games on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m..

