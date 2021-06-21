Mason updates on Clifton water project

MASON — The Clifton water upgrade project is progressing, Mason Mayor Donna Dennis told members at her final scheduled council meeting.

Present were Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Marty Yeager, Sharon Kearns, Steve Ohlinger, Sarah Stover and Becky Pearson.

Dennis, who chose not to seek reelection in the recent municipal election, will end her term on June 30. Kristopher Clark, who was the lone candidate for the mayor’s seat, will take office July 1.

A contract has been signed with Triad Engineering to do the design work on the Clifton project, as well as see the upgrade through to completion, Dennis reported. The project will provide new water lines to residents of the unincorporated area.

Post Road resident Ron Ferguson attended the meeting and told the council there are six additional property owners who want to be included in the project. The mayor said they are not included in the initial plans, but could be considered.

Also during the meeting, council members hired Calyon Turner as a pre-certified full-time police officer at $10 per hour. The hiring came following the recommendation of Chief Colton McKinney, who said Turner brings the department to five full-time officers.

In other action, the council:

Agreed to purchase a printer for the water office at approximately $4,000;

Approved an end of fiscal year budget revision;

Approved liability insurance in the amount of $42,302, which was reported as being lower than the previous year;

Certified municipal election results with a total of 128 residents voting and no provisional or spoiled ballots;

Agreed to hire Tom Varian at $800 to survey the town park;

Heard a report from Kearns that the river bank at the park is looking bad, despite the equipment purchased last year to keep it cleaned;

Heard a report from Stover that she is not going to pursue the purchase of a sign, saying she could not spend $20,000 in good faith when the roads are in such poor condition; and,

Heard from Chief McKinney that after notifying residents once to clean their properties, was going to charge them with open dumps.

The next meeting will be July 1 at 6:30 p.m

Calyon Turner, right, is shown as he is being sworn in to the position of police patrolman by Chief Colton McKinney. Turner was hired during the most recent council meeting. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_Mason-Council-pic.jpg Calyon Turner, right, is shown as he is being sworn in to the position of police patrolman by Chief Colton McKinney. Turner was hired during the most recent council meeting. Courtesy

Additional officer hired

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

