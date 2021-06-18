West Virginia’s birthday weekend

Tomorrow marks the State of West Virginia’s 158th birthday, having become its own state, free of Virginia, on June 20, 1863. On Sunday, several birthday events are planned in Charleston including at 1 p.m. at the Lincoln Plaza on the south side of the Capitol Building. During an address, Gov. Jim Justice will announce the conclusion of the Statewide Indoor Face Covering Requirement in the state, followed by announcing the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination lottery’s first million-dollar prize winner, along with the winners of dozens more prizes. Pictured is one of the state’s most photographed locations, the Glade Creek Grist Mill at Babcock State Park in Fayette County.

Tomorrow marks the State of West Virginia’s 158th birthday, having become its own state, free of Virginia, on June 20, 1863. On Sunday, several birthday events are planned in Charleston including at 1 p.m. at the Lincoln Plaza on the south side of the Capitol Building. During an address, Gov. Jim Justice will announce the conclusion of the Statewide Indoor Face Covering Requirement in the state, followed by announcing the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination lottery’s first million-dollar prize winner, along with the winners of dozens more prizes. Pictured is one of the state’s most photographed locations, the Glade Creek Grist Mill at Babcock State Park in Fayette County. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.20-Babcock.jpg Tomorrow marks the State of West Virginia’s 158th birthday, having become its own state, free of Virginia, on June 20, 1863. On Sunday, several birthday events are planned in Charleston including at 1 p.m. at the Lincoln Plaza on the south side of the Capitol Building. During an address, Gov. Jim Justice will announce the conclusion of the Statewide Indoor Face Covering Requirement in the state, followed by announcing the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination lottery’s first million-dollar prize winner, along with the winners of dozens more prizes. Pictured is one of the state’s most photographed locations, the Glade Creek Grist Mill at Babcock State Park in Fayette County. Beth Sergent | OVP