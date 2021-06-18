Pomeroy FD responds to structure fires

POMEROY, Ohio — The Pomeroy Fire Department was busy on Thursday with multiple runs, including responding to two working structure fire calls, one of which involved providing assistance in Mason County, W.Va.

According to a run report posted by the Pomeroy Fire Department via it’s Facebook page, firefighters from Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland responded to the scene of a working structure fire at the Meigs Motel on Thursday evening along Laurel Road in Salisbury Township and upon arrival, reportedly found a motel room opened with the contents of the room on fire.

Also according to the report, “Ladder 2 crews pulled a hand line to extinguish the contents as additional personnel arrived to assist with ventilation and overhaul.”

“Thankfully, with the assistance of other tenants using multiple fire extinguishers, the fire was contained to the room of origin,” stated the Pomeroy Fire Department via its Facebook post. “Due to the suspicious nature of the fire, and solid information from eyewitnesses, a potential suspect was identified. With the information from eyewitnesses and the quick work of deputies from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect was apprehended within an hour of the original call. Personnel were released from the scene with two motel tenants sustaining minor injuries while working to control the fire.”

Responding to the motel fire were Pomeroy Ladder 2 and Rescue 4, Middleport Engine 13 and Rescue 17, Rutland Engine 42 and Truck 40, Meigs County EMS, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.

More information will be made available on this fire as it is released.

Pomeroy was also called to assist the Mason and New Haven fire departments on a working house fire on Horton Street in Mason, W.Va. earlier in the afternoon.

Via the Pomeroy FD’s run report: “Crews from Pumper 2 and Rescue 4 assisted with extinguishment, salvage and overhaul, and clean-up before returning to quarters. No fire personnel suffered injuries during the call. Also responding were Mason PD, Mason County EMS, and AEP.”

More on this fire appears inside this edition and online at www.mydailysentinel.com and www.mydailyregister.com.

Firefighters from Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland responded to a working structure fire call at the Meigs Motel on Thursday evening. The fire was reportedly contained to the room of origin. Pomeroy also responded to assist at a house fire in Mason, W.Va. Thursday afternoon. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.19-Meigs-Motel.jpg Firefighters from Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland responded to a working structure fire call at the Meigs Motel on Thursday evening. The fire was reportedly contained to the room of origin. Pomeroy also responded to assist at a house fire in Mason, W.Va. Thursday afternoon. Dave Harris | Courtesy