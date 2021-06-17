Governor previews ‘West Virginia Day’ events

CHARLESTON — During Thursday’s briefing, Gov. Jim Justice provided a reminder of his recent announcement that all West Virginians are invited to the State Capitol Complex in Charleston this Sunday, June 20, 2021, for “a day of fun in celebration of West Virginia’s 158th birthday” and to watch the first prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination lottery.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, prior to the main ceremony, a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held on Kanawha Boulevard, in front of the West Virginia Capitol Building, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary, however, attendees must bring a valid state-issued West Virginia driver’s license or identification card along with a recent utility bill that includes a West Virginia address. The Pfizer and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Throughout the day, food will be available to purchase at multiple food trucks and vendors. A West Virginia-themed airstream designed by the State Department of Tourism will also be on-site.

The main ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at the Lincoln Plaza on the south side of the Capitol Building. During an address, Gov. Justice will announce the conclusion of the Statewide Indoor Face Covering Requirement in West Virginia.

From there, the Governor will announce the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination lottery’s first million-dollar prize winner, along with the winners of dozens more prizes.

Babydog, the official mascot of the vaccination lottery, will be on-hand for the event, providing West Virginians in attendance a chance to meet the Governor’s famous pooch.

For those unable to attend the celebration in-person, the main ceremony will be broadcast live on the West Virginia Channel. To find your station, click here (use column labeled “WV Channel”).

The main ceremony will also be livestreamed online. All West Virginians are encouraged to watch the ceremony at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/_zzpDYehfYQ

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor

Following the main ceremony, Gov. Justice will join West Virginia native and hero Hershel “Woody” Williams – the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient – for a dedication ceremony at the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on the Capitol Complex.

Gov. Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice will continue the celebration of West Virginia’s 158th birthday at the State Culture Center, where the Governor and First Lady will renew the annual tradition of cutting the ceremonial State birthday cake.

Several additional West Virginia Day festivities will occur throughout the day. Click here to read more.

While the registration deadline to be eligible to win in the first prize drawing on Sunday has passed, all vaccinated West Virginians are still able and encouraged to register online for the Governor’s “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination lottery. Additional prize drawings will be held every week through Aug. 4.

Weekly prize giveaways for vaccinated West Virginians ages 18 and older include one cash prize of $1 million, two brand new custom-outfitted trucks, 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, and five custom hunting shotguns. Additionally, two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state will also be given away each week to vaccinated West Virginians ages 12-25.

The final drawing will also include a $1.588 million grand prize and a $588,000 second prize.

Over 246,000 West Virginians have registered for the sweepstakes to date. All West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to register by visiting Doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Also on Thursday, Gov. Justice announced that online registration for his “Beat 588…Bad” West Virginia Strong Vaccine Incentive Program is set to close Sunday, June 20, at 11:59 p.m.

All West Virginians ages 16-35 who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are able to register online to receive their choice of either a $100 savings bond or a $100 gift card.

All West Virginians interested in being vaccinated are urged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Following Thursday’s COVID-19 press briefing, Gov. Justice held a separate briefing, during which, he signed a proclamation, officially declaring Juneteenth as a State holiday in West Virginia.

Juneteenth, which is held on June 19 each year, celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States.

This year, June 19 falls on a Saturday. As a result, Friday, June 18, 2021, will be recognized as a full-day holiday for all public employees of the State.

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is holding a virtual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19. The event will stream live on the HHOMA Facebook page at 5 p.m. and air on West Virginia Public Broadcasting at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Headlining the event will be Montell Jordan, the former R&B singer best known for “This is How We Do It” before leaving the music industry to become a pastor. The program will also feature musicians, dancers, and poets from West Virginia.

Information provided by the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

Gov. Jim Justice is pictured with Babydog on Thursday in Charleston during the governor’s press briefing. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.18-JJ.jpg Gov. Jim Justice is pictured with Babydog on Thursday in Charleston during the governor’s press briefing. Office of Gov. Jim Justice | Courtesy

