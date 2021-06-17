Fishing for prizes

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) met on Tuesday to discuss recent and upcoming events, including last weekend’s annual fishing rodeo at Krodel Park.

FRN Director Greg Fowler said over 130 participants attended.

Fowler said the winners of the event were as follows: Ages 0-5: Shortest fish – Charlie Campbell – 3”; Longest – Emersyn Riffle-18 ½”; Most caught – Amelia Cullen-8; Ages 6-10: Shortest – Natalle Layton- 3 ¼”; Longest – Kolton Bryan-19 ½”; Most – Austin Gray-70; Ages 11-15: Shortest – Isiah Brown – 3”; Longest – Andrew Parker – 25 ½”; Most – Lakin Bush – 32; Ages 16-20: Shortest-Emily Edmonds-3”; Longest-Gavin Stiltner-18 ½”; Most-Lauren Noble-50; Ages 21+: Shortest-Nicole Byrd-3”; Longest-Dorothy Taylor-17 ¼”; Most-Adrianna Harmon-40.

In his update to members, Fowler said he met with the incoming superintendent of Mason County Schools to discuss projects FRN does and would like to continue. Fowler also said FRN will be starting a second-step digital program with the schools for more educational opportunities for students.

Bree Ramey, FRN member and Teen Court coordinator, said there will be two cases tried at the beginning of July. One case is about juvenile delinquency and the other is underage drinking. Ramey said two more cases should be coming, but have not been submitted or filed yet.

Fowler said the food pantry mobile food truck will return to Krodel Park on Aug. 19 to pass out food to families from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Fowler said when the food truck was there last month, 220 vehicles came through to get food.

Ramey gave an update on the blessing boxes throughout the county. Ramey said the boxes are currently at all elementary schools expect for Point Pleasant Primary School. The box at Roosevelt Elementary will be installed in the coming days along with a box at Jackson Avenue Baptist Church. There are boxes at the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant and the Nazarene Church. Boxes will be installed in the Bend Area in the future.

FRN members discussed having a booth at the Mason County Fair. Agencies involved with FRN will be able to provide resources to families from the booth during the fair.

Ramey said planning needs to begin for the Back-to-School Bash. Members were instructed to think of ideas for locations and activities

The next meeting of the FRN is scheduled for July 20 at 3 p.m.

Pictured with Greg Fowler, left, and Jonathan Pinson, right, are the winners for ages 11-15: Shortest – Isiah Brown-3"; Longest – Andrew Parker-25 ½"; and Most caught – Lakin Bush-32. Pictured with Greg Fowler, left, and Jonathan Pinson, right, are the winners for ages 0-5: Shortest fish – Charlie Campbell-3"(not pictured); Longest – Emersyn Riffle-18 ½"; and Most caught – Amelia Cullen-8. Pictured with Greg Fowler, left, and Jonathan Pinson, right, are the winners for ages 6-10: Shortest – Natalle Layton- 3 ¼"; Longest – Kolton Bryan-19 ½"; and Most – Austin Gray-70. Pictured with Greg Fowler, left, and Jonathan Pinson, right, are the winners for ages 16-20: Shortest — Emily Edmonds-3"; Longest — Gavin Stiltner-18 ½"; and Most caught — Lauren Noble-50. Pictured with Greg Fowler, left, and Jonathan Pinson, right, are the winners for ages 21+: Shortest — Nicole Byrd-3"; Longest — Dorothy Taylor-17 ¼"; and Most — Adrianna Harmon-40.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.