Holzer at Fruth holds open house

POMEROY, Ohio — Holzer Health at Fruth Pharmacy in Pomeroy, Ohio, recently hosted an open house event at 706 West Main Street.

According to a news release from Holzer, “With walk-in convenience, Holzer Health at Fruth Pharmacy is dedicated to accommodating the flexible healthcare needs of today’s busy families. Services offered include treatment of common illnesses, such as: common cold, sinus infection, seasonal allergies, cold sores, upper respiratory infection, sore/strep throat, etc. Checkups provided include sports and school physicals.”

Offered at the open house were refreshments and door prizes. Holzer also operates its Meigs ER in Pomeroy.

Holzer Health at Fruth Pharmacy in Pomeroy, is open seven days a week and walk-ins are welcome. For more information visit www.holzer.org or call 740-992-0284.