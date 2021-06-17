Charleston man indicted in Roush murder case

POMEROY — A Charleston, West Virginia, man has been indicted in the April 4 homicide death of Kane Roush in Pomeroy.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley and Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood announced, in a news release, that on June 17, 2021, the grand jury indicted Jaquan Hall, 21, of Charleston, West Virginia, on four counts related to the homicide of Kane Roush on April 4, 2021.

Hall was indicted for Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony, Murder, an unclassified felony, Complicity, an unclassified murder, and Conspiracy, a felony of the first degree.

“Officers from multiple agencies put in hundreds of hours investigating this matter to get us to this point,” Wood said. “It took time to process all the digital and forensic evidence in this case, but I am glad law enforcement efforts have led to this indictment.”

“This indictment is the first step in obtaining justice for Kane and his family,” Stanley said. “My office and law enforcement will continue to work hard on this matter so that we can obtain a conviction which will hopefully finally begin to provide a sense of closure for Kane’s family.”

As previously reported, Roush was shot at his residence on Legion Terrace in Pomeroy on Easter morning.

Prosecutor Stanley told the Sentinel that he is in contact with Hall’s attorney regarding Hall turning himself in to law enforcement.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio BCI, Middleport Police Department, Pomeroy Police Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Charleston Police Department, Maryland Transit Authority, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission investigated this matter.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_Untitled-collage-2.jpg Jaquan Hall https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_Jaquan-Hall-1.jpg Jaquan Hall

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.