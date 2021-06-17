Mason PD investigating alleged intentional hit and run

MASON, W.Va. — The Mason Police Department is on the hunt for a person who allegedly struck a man on purpose with his vehicle early Thursday morning.

Police Chief Colton McKinney said the call came in around 4 a.m. that a man had reportedly been intentionally hit with a truck in the stage area of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park on Front Street.

The vehicle is believed to be either a dark colored, older model Dodge Dakota or Nissan Frontier with a male driver, McKinney said. He added the department has a suspect in mind, and is reviewing local video surveillance footage.

The victim had not been interviewed as of 10 a.m. Thursday. The chief said the victim is stable and expected to recover. His name is not being released at this time.

Anyone having information regarding the incident can contact the police department at 304-773-5201 or through private message on the department’s Facebook page.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

