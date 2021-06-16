POINT PLEASANT — Faith’s Promise, a local gospel group, will perform at Mayor’s Night Out in Point Pleasant on Friday night at the Riverfront Park amphitheater.

Shows are from 8-10 p.m. and all concerts are free throughout the summer along the Ohio River.

Adam and Miranda Roush, of Point Pleasant, formed Faith’s Promise in 2018 after years of signing together “every now and then.”

Adam, now 30, said he began singing when he was 8 years old with his grandmother and aunt. He has sung and played guitar with several groups in the state.

Miranda said she and Adam met through his grandmothers Bend Area Gospel Jubilee.

“The most important thing to know is that our ministry is not about us,” Miranda said. “We want to encourage people to meet God, whether they haven’t ever known Him, or if they just need an encouragement in their established relationship with Him.”

More information and upcoming events for Faith’s Promise can be found on its Facebook page.

The remaining concert schedule is as follows: June 25, Next Level playing 1970’s to present rock/dance; July 2, Cee Cee Miller playing country, rock and blues; July 9, Bunkhammer playing rock and blues; July 16, Terra Soul playing original, rock and blues; July 23, Covered by Love playing gospel; July 30, Paul Doeffinger; Aug. 6, Dale Harper and The Highlanders playing country; Aug. 20, 542 playing classic rock; Aug. 27, Blue Moves playing Elton John and The Beatles type of music and oldies.

Concessions will be sold at the riverfront. Local groups who wish to set up at the riverfront to sell concessions are asked to contact the city building at 304-675-2360.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

