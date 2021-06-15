MASON COUNTY — Several business leaders in Mason County have come together with a plan of forming a leadership development program for business, civic, and community leaders.

According to a news release from the newly formed Leadership Mason County, it is a professional development opportunity that broadens perspectives and allows participants to gain an increased understanding of community dynamics and public issues “affecting the place we all live, work, and play.”

It will be established for the purpose of identifying and developing leaders in the Mason County area, exposing them to issues and problems confronting our community, informing them about institutions in the community, and providing a forum for the participants to better know each other and network.

Each class of Leadership Mason County will encompass a diverse group of professionals and volunteers who have attained leadership positions in their field or aspire to take on greater leadership responsibility; learning ways to make a positive contribution to the community, developing and practicing their leadership skills, and gaining a more comprehensive background on the contemporary issues concerning our region. This initiative will become an annual program of the Mason County Chamber of Commerce.

Spearheading the development of this program are Jeff Noblin, CEO at Pleasant Valley Hospital; Amanda Godwin, local attorney; Leigh Ann Shepard, first vice president at City National Bank and chairman, Mason County Chamber of Commerce; and Larry Jones, owner, Point Financial Services.

“We all have a desire to do something positive for Mason County and in developing this program, we hope to be able to lay a strong foundation of community leadership development that will serve our county for years to come,” Jones said.

Noblin and Godwin developed the concept from other similar leadership classes they have participated in over the years.

“I was in Leadership Monongalia, when I lived up in Morgantown and it really gave me an appreciation for that community,” Godwin said.

Noblin further stated, “It’s amazing what you can learn about a community; it’s history, it’s culture, and it’s people with a program like this. This will definitely be a great resource for aspiring leaders in Mason County who want to make a measurable difference in the place we all live, work, and play.”

The news release continued, “With a dedicated mission of trying to improve the quality of life of Mason County, alumni of the program will have a greater impact in the community when working together to share and implement ideas.”

“We want to thrive on the efforts of diverse community leaders and attempt to address some of the improvement opportunities in Mason County,” Shepard said.

Leadership Mason County will hold annual classes from September through May each year. Each month’s class will focus on a specific area of interest, for example: the history of Mason County; agriculture; the river industry; tourism; economic development; county government and the judicial system; social services and healthcare; etc.

In addition, one session will focus on state government and include a trip to the State House in Charleston to see legislative action at work. Also, each class will work on a specific improvement project that will benefit Mason County.

Leadership Mason County is open to any interested individuals (business leaders, civic leaders, community volunteers, or aspiring leaders). Applications can be picked up from the Mason County Chamber of Commerce. For more information, please contact the Mason County Chamber of Commerce at 304-675-1050.

Content for this article submitted by Leadership Mason County.

Pictured from left Jeff Noblin, CEO of Pleasant Valley Hospital; Leigh Ann Shepard, first vice president of City National Bank and chairman, Mason County Chamber of Commerce; Larry Jones, owner of Point Financial Services; and Amanda Godwin, local attorney. The Leadership Mason County logo incorporates various aspects of Mason County and was designed by Eli Burns, graphic artist, who is a member of Jeff Wamsley's Graphic Design Class at the Mason County Career Center. This class has a simulated workplace company called MC3 Grafix.

A program of opportunities