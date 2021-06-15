Gospel sing along the Ohio

MASON — An afternoon of gospel singing along the Ohio River is being planned in Mason on Saturday.

The event will be held at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park on Front Street, beginning at 1 p.m. and continuing until 7 p.m.

Eleven different singers and groups will take the stage during the sing, according to Evelyn Roush, promoter. They include James Hess, Faith’s Promise, Gloryland Believers, Inheritance, Rief and Grayson Herman, Tammy McCallister, Reese Whitt, Rick Towe, Cousins for Christ, Jackie White, and Kingdom Road.

Food will be available for purchase, and there is playground equipment on site for children. Those attending should bring lawn chairs, as the few picnic tables will be reserved for those buying food, Roush said.

If rain is forecast, the sing will not be cancelled, but will be moved to the Father’s House Church fellowship building in Hartford. A decision of the possible change of venue will be announced on Facebook early Saturday, Roush said.

For more information, contact Roush at 304-882-2049.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.