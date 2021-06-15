Docking of ‘the Duchess’

The American Duchess, a river cruise ship, recently docked at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant, visiting historic downtown and Fort Randolph at Krodel Park. The vessel was spotted by many in the area along the Ohio River, including Mason County’s neighbors in Gallia and Meigs counties. According to the schedule of events from the Mason County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the vessel is expected to return to Point Pleasant’s riverfront on July 2. The vessel is also expected to dock on the Ohio River Levee in Marietta, Ohio today, according to the Marietta-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Ed Lowe | Courtesy