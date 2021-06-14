Bringing home a fallen hero

POMEROY, Ohio — Hundreds of people gathered in Pomeroy, at a small family cemetery off Bashan Road and multiple places along the way, to pay a final tribute to a man most never knew, but will forever consider both a Meigs County and an American hero.

Army Pfc. James Wilmer White was laid to rest on Saturday afternoon in the White family cemetery near where his parents are buried.

White, who was killed in action in Burma during World War II, was brought home after his remains were identified last year through DNA technology.

Military officials, local, regional and state veterans organizations and many more people took part in the services at Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home, the procession and the services at the cemetery, standing alongside the family members of White.

More photos and details from Saturday’s service will appear in the Saturday, June 19 edition of the Ohio Valley Publishing newspapers.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

A drummer and local American Legion and VFW members march in front of the horse drawn hearse on Saturday afternoon. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.15-White-1.jpg A drummer and local American Legion and VFW members march in front of the horse drawn hearse on Saturday afternoon. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel A bagpiper plays “Going Home” as the casket of Army Pfc. James Wilmer White is carried from Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.15-White-2.jpg A bagpiper plays “Going Home” as the casket of Army Pfc. James Wilmer White is carried from Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The horse drawn hearse makes its way onto Court Street as people line the sidewalks waving American flags. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.15-White-3.jpg The horse drawn hearse makes its way onto Court Street as people line the sidewalks waving American flags. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel American Legion and VFW pallbearers transfer the remains of Army PFC James Wilmer White from the horse drawn hearse to the traditional hearse under the American Flag hanging from the Middleport and Pomeroy Fire Department ladder trucks. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.15-White-4.jpg American Legion and VFW pallbearers transfer the remains of Army PFC James Wilmer White from the horse drawn hearse to the traditional hearse under the American Flag hanging from the Middleport and Pomeroy Fire Department ladder trucks. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel