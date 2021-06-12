Black Knights win AA track title

The Point Pleasant boys came away with the program’s second Class AA team championship on Friday at the 2021 WVSSAC track and field championships held at Laidley Field on the campus of the University of Charleston. The Black Knights notched three individual event titles and 14 top-6 efforts en route to a winning tally of 86 points, finishing a dozen points ahead of runner-up Winfield (74) and 24 other scoring teams. Point Pleasant also won the boys title in 1986. The Lady Knights placed fourth out of 23 scoring teams in the girls Class AA meet with 50.5 points. Winfield claimed the double-A girls title with 159 points, while North Marion was second with 55 points. Complete details of Point’s day at the 2021 Class AA track and field championships will be available in the Tuesday sports edition of the Point Pleasant Register. (Submitted photo)

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_PP-Champs.jpg