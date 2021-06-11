Commission approves hires, agreement

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners met Thursday afternoon, approving new hires.

Commissioners approved the hiring of Sean McManus as a part-time employee for EMS, based on the recommendation of Dennis Zimmerman, director of the Office of Emergency Services (OES).

Commissioners approved the request to hire Abigail Kincaid as a part-time employee for the Circuit Clerks’ Office.

Jessica Bailey and Maria Eshenaur were re-appointed by the commissioners for The Mason County Health Board.

During the meeting, commissioners unanimously approved a motion to enter into a partnership agreement with the Western Soil Conservation District. In a meeting last month, Chuck Lipcomb from the Western Soil Conservation District presented an agreement to the commission for a Soil Conservation Co-op Agreement. The agreement would establish framework and guidelines in the event of flooding in streams. Lipcomb said this would be a working relationship with the county commission and the soil conservation district.

In the May meeting, Zimmerman suggested to the commission that they table the discussion until they have more information and research on the agreement. Zimmerman said the office always deals directly with FEMA in the event of flooding in the county.

Commission President Sam Nibert said since hearing Lipcomb’s presentation, surrounding counties entered into agreements with the conservation district. Commissioner Rick Handley made a motion to enter the agreement.

During the meeting, Commissioners Nibert, Handley and Tracy Doolittle were present along with County Clerk Diana Cromley.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1756-5.jpg

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.