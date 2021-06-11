Gallipolis pool reopens, updates hours

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Municipal Swimming Pool has now been open for a week and will soon be changing the operating hours.

After a delayed start due to required chemicals and shipping delays, the swimming pool opened last Thursday to the public. On Saturday (today), the pool will be open from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. for session one and 2:30-5 p.m. for session two. On Sunday, the pool will be open from 12:30-2:30 p.m. for session one and 3-5 p.m. for session two. The hours are split into two sessions to allow for cleaning and sanitizing. Admission costs are free for children 4 and under, $2 for children aged 5-17 and $3 for adults 18 and over. Costs are per session. Between sessions, the facility will be cleaned. Visitors must pay to re-enter for the next session.

Ted Lozier, Gallipolis City Manager, said the municipal pool will return to the pre-COVID-19 hours on Monday, June 14. The pool will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon-5 p.m. On Sunday, the pool will be open from 1-5 p.m. The pool will be closed on Wednesdays.

Daily admission will be $4 for children 5-17 years old and $6 for adults over 18 years old. Children four and under are free.

Early morning swim for adults only will be Monday through Friday from 7:30-9 a.m. for $1.

Water Walkers for adults only will be Monday through Friday 5-6 p.m. for $1.

Water aerobics will begin on Monday, June 14 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-11 a.m. for $3.

Private pool parties can be reserved for $250 by contacting Brett Bostic at 740-441-6022 or Lori Reynolds at 740-446-1789, ext. 626. The pool is available to rent on Monday and Wednesday from 7:15-9:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 6:15-8:15 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Swimming lessons are available June 14-25, June 28 – July 2 or July 12-23. For more information or to register for swimming lessons, contact Teri Miller at 304-674-3121.

