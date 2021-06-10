Making plans for ‘Mothman’

After postponing last year due to the pandemic, the 20th Mothman Festival is on schedule for Sept. 18-19. “We currently plan on moving forward with the Mothman Festival for 2021 assuming that we are given the OK by our state and local health departments in regards to restrictions if still in place that can be conducive in a festival setting such as ours… Thanks and hope to see you all in September,” read a recent post on the festival’s website. Pictured is a scene from a previous festival which attracts thousands to downtown Point Pleasant.

