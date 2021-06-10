Leon’s unofficial election results posted

LEON — Unofficial tallies in the recent Leon municipal election have been announced by Recorder Renae Riffle.

Only one candidate was on the ballot for each of the positions of mayor and recorder. Incumbent Mayor Bruce Riffle will keep his seat, receiving seven votes. Lisa Handley will be the new recorder with a total of 21 votes.

Five candidates ran for council and will fill the same number of seats. They are incumbents Sam Legg with 21 votes, Mary Thevenin with 20, Sue McKeever with 19, along with Michelle Frank who received 20 votes, and Renae Riffle with 15.

One other person was written in for the position of mayor. Since this person did not submit paperwork to declare his write-in candidacy prior to the state deadline, the votes did not count.

The election canvass will be held Monday, not Friday as previously announced. The official election outcome will be finalized after the canvass and result certification on Wednesday. The new term will begin on July 1 for four years.

