Gospel in the Park’s summer season

GALLIPOLIS — Gospel in the Park has begun in downtown Gallipolis and has a line-up of performers set for the summer.

The Gospel in the Park Concert Series takes place at the city park in downtown Gallipolis on Friday evenings beginning at 7 p.m. through August.

Mark Coleman, who helps to organize the event, said this week’s concert has been canceled due to inclement weather. The concert series will begin again next Friday, June 18 with Shelly Johnson, Detty Sisters and Bloodbought.

This year, the concert series began in mid-May and is set to continue through Aug. 20.

Coleman said the concert series is free to the public, but an optional love offering is collected for the performers’ expenses.

Coleman said attendees should bring a lawn chair to the concert. Coleman added some families with children bring blankets and a picnic, noting the event to be “very casual.”

The schedule for Gospel in the Park is as follows:

June 18 – Shelly Johnson, Detty Sisters and Bloodbought; June 25 – Covered By Love and Heaven’s Call & Vicki Moore; July 9 – Jimmy Howson, Dustin Lambert and Adria Watson; July 23 – Gloryland Believers, Rief and Grayson Herman; July 30 – Cousins for Christ, Randy Parsons and James Hess. Aug. 6 – WV Couriers and The Bowens; Aug. 13 – Sincere Revival and Juanita Phillips; Aug. 20 – Common Bond and Taj Rohr. The schedule and dates are tentative.

Updates on Gospel in the Park can be found on the event Facebook page at “Gospel in the Park Concert Series.”

