Hartford voters return to polls, Leon to be announced

HARTFORD — There was no surprise in the Hartford municipal election as voters went to the polls on Tuesday.

Incumbent Hartford Mayor Gordon Spencer will keep his position, having 19 votes cast for him. Cheryl Oldaker was elected recorder with a vote tally of 18. They were the lone candidate for each of the two positions.

Four council candidates were on the ballot, including David Burris with 21 votes, and James Zerkle, Patty Neil, and incumbent Dale Gibbs, each with 20 votes. Because there were not five council candidates to fill the seats, the remaining council person will be appointed after the new administration takes office.

There were also three people written in as candidates for positions, but since they had not declared themselves as write-ins prior to the state deadline, the votes did not count.

All votes at this time are unofficial, and will remain so until results are declared following the canvass on June 14, and results are certified on June 16. The new term begins July 1, and is for two years.

The Town of Leon also held an election on Tuesday. According to Recorder Renae Riffle, results of that election will not be announced until after the canvass on Friday.

Candidates in Leon included incumbent Mayor Bruce Riffle as the lone selection for that seat; Lisa Handley as the only candidate for recorder; and Renae Riffle, Michelle Frank, and incumbents Sam Legg, Sue McKeever, and Mary Thevenin for council.

Leon officials will also take office on July 1 for a four-year term.

By Mindy Kearns

