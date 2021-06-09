PVH welcomes licensed professional clinical counselor

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Samantha Fooce, M.Ed., LPC, a licensed professional clinical counselor, is welcoming patients 5 years of age and older at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

“I’m excited to be able to work with families, kids, teens, and adults of all ages in the community. I appreciate the one-on-one interactions I’m able to have with them, and I enjoy learning their stories and processing their experiences on a more personal level,” stated Fooce.

According to a news release from PVH, Fooce earned her Behavioral Sciences degree and a Master of Education degree in community and agency counseling from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. She is a licensed professional clinical counselor who treats people of all ages and their families to help them develop healthy ways to deal with mental illness symptoms and behaviors in a supportive and thoughtful atmosphere.

Jeff Noblin, FACHE, CEO at Pleasant Valley Hospital stated, “We are excited to welcome Samantha Fooce to the PVH Family of Professionals. Her services will be a great extension of care at our Regional Health Center. Many patients in greater-Mason County, West Virginia, and our nation suffer from behavioral health issues or just need someone to talk to in a supportive environment. Samantha brings significant experience and expertise in helping folks cope with many of life’s challenges. Behavioral health significantly impacts physical health and it’s our belief that offering these services will give patients one more resource they can access to maximize their own personal health and wellness.”

“I’m grateful my patients allow me to be part of their journey toward mental and emotional wellness. Sometimes we just need someone to talk to when life gets complicated. We can all benefit from having someone who will listen to our concerns and provide feedback in a confidential understanding atmosphere,” stated Fooce.

According to the news release, “Fooce is highly trained and experienced in assessing appropriateness of treatment for people with conditions such as depression, anxiety, and insomnia. She also provides care for those dealing with the effects of trauma, abuse and neglect, grief and loss, as well as work, school, and family stressors, adjustment to changing life stages such as dealing with empty nest, adjustment disorders, and offers support for children of separation and divorce, and LGBTQIA+. Fooce also provides counseling for personal development, assertiveness, overcoming barriers, self-esteem, motivation, and goal setting.”

To schedule an appointment with Fooce, call 304-675-4500.

Information provided by PVH.

