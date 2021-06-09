Let freedom ring… Point’s ‘Liberty Fest’ returns July 4

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Liberty Fest returns to Point Pleasant this Independence Day and will include music, a parade, inflatables, food, fireworks and more.

Last year’s celebration was canceled due to the pandemic and this year’s return marks the second time the city has hosted the relatively new event following the end of the Sternwheel Regatta festival.

The 2021 Liberty Fest, with a “Celebration of Freedom” theme, takes places on Sunday, July 4 with events starting at 4 p.m. The schedule is as follows:

4 p.m. — Little Miss and Mister/Pretty Baby Contest at Riverfront Park Stage;

5:30 p.m. — Twin River Cloggers at Hartley Square;

6:30 p.m. — Parade on Main Street (line up at 5:30 at 11th Street and Main);

7:30 p.m. — Faith’s Promise (gospel entertainment) at Riverfront Park Stage;

8:30 p.m. — Official Welcome from City Officials and 2021 Royalty at Riverfront Park Stage;

9 p.m. — Flatrock Revival (mixed entertainment) at Riverfront Park Stage;

10 p.m. — “Gigantic Fireworks” on the Ohio River at Riverfront Park.

Bounce houses will be open from 5-9 p.m. Face painting will be available from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Food and merchant vendors will also be available at Liberty Fest.

For those wishing to participate in this year’s parade, call the City of Point Pleasant at 304-675-2360. Though registration is not necessary it is appreciated. Participation is free and open to civic groups, clubs, pageant title holders, etc.

The city also expressed its thanks to Amherst Madison for once again loaning it a barge to set off the fireworks from the Ohio River.

Admission is free to Liberty Fest.

The second Liberty Fest returns to downtown Point Pleasant July 4 with entertainment, food, fireworks and a parade. Pictured is a scene from the inaugural Liberty Fest parade with the Sons of the American Revolution carrying the colors. Pictured are fireworks from the inaugural Liberty Fest set off from a barge on loan from Amherst Madison in front of the amphitheater at Riverfront Park. This year's event is planned for Sunday, July 4.

Point’s ‘Liberty Fest’ returns July 4

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

