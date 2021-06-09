New Haven Council focuses on street paving

NEW HAVEN — Residents of the Town of New Haven will soon see improved streets, after council members voted to proceed with a project at their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Steve Carpenter, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., and Roy Dale Grimm. Absent were Jessica Rickard and Colton McKinney.

The mayor said he contacted a local paving company, only to get an estimate of $100,000 for two streets – Fourth and Seventh. He said the town does not have the money, nor will the anticipated American Rescue Act funds pay for paving.

After discussion, the council agreed to rent a skidsteer with a grinder to grind the bad spots in the streets beginning June 21. Serevicz estimated this step will take a few weeks. Then, blacktop will be brought in and a roller will be used to smooth the newly blacktopped surfaces.

The council also agreed to hire three temporary workers at $9 per hour to help with the project. Layne Street will not be included since it is a state road.

Two police officers took the oath of office during the meeting. Josh Belcher was hired at $10 per hour and was sworn in, along with Ryan Anderson, who was previously hired.

The council agreed to allow $1,000 to be spent on necessary equipment, including a vest, for Belcher. Police Chief Dave Hardwick said Belcher will be sent to the academy to obtain certification as soon as possible.

An issue with the Town of Hartford was discussed. Serevicz said he spoke to the Public Service Commission (PSC) because Hartford has failed to begin using the new water system provided to them by New Haven. He added since Hartford has been out of the agreement for five months, the PSC will now pursue the matter.

In other action, the council:

Issued a building permit to Randy Roush to replace a driveway, and a business license to H.A. Produce and Café for a food truck;

Agreed, if the charter allows, to permit the Mason County 911 Center to issue addresses for new residences;

Agreed to replace Clyde Weaver, who resigned as building permit inspector, with Dave Hardwick;

Voted for the purchase of 20 American Flags at $10 each to be placed throughout town, and accept donations for banners to be later placed;

Discussed business license fees, as well as garbage fees for apartment complexes and trailer courts, and agreed to allow them to remain the same at this time;

Agreed to purchase a second used police cruiser from Cabell County;

Heard a report that dumpster rentals have doubled over the past two years, despite increased rental costs;

Decided to promote Adam Grimm to the position of foreman with an 18 percent pay increase (Councilman Grimm abstained);

Accepted the resignation of town worker Jim Morris, and hired Ronald Estep at $10 per hour;

Agreed to pursue grants and donations for the establishment of a dog park on the library grounds;

Changed town hall hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the understanding that the office workers will not leave for lunch;

Announced Yard of the Month winners for June as Dean and Ramona Knight on Lewis Street, James and Tracy Howard at Fifth Street and Midway Drive, and Jason and Regena Mankin on Main Street; and,

Agreed to set up a separate bank account for a possible future town square project.

Josh Belcher, shown at left in the foreground, and Ryan Anderson, background, were administered their oaths of office for patrolmen for the Town of New Haven during the most recent council meeting. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.10-NH.jpg Josh Belcher, shown at left in the foreground, and Ryan Anderson, background, were administered their oaths of office for patrolmen for the Town of New Haven during the most recent council meeting. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

