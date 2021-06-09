Board of Ed. approves summer school personnel

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening to approve summer school personnel.

During the meeting, board members Jared Billings, Rhonda Tennant, Dale Shobe, Ashley Cossin and Meagan Bonecutter were in attendance.

The following employees were approved for summer employment: William Hamm, Extended School Year Teacher, Central Office Itinerant; Jolisha LaValley, Speech Language Pathologist, Extended School Year, Central Office Itinerant; Tiffany Thorn, Extended School Year Teacher, Central Office Itinerant; Jean Waugh, Aide, Extended School Year, Central Office Itinerant; Lori Thomas, Aide, Extended School Year, Central Office Itinerant; David Dewees, Bus Operator, Extended School Year, Central Office Itinerant; Mary Farley and Cherry Weikle, Credit Recovery Teachers; Paula McCarty and Patricia Meadows Aides, Ashton Elementary; Nicole Blessing, Aide, New Haven Elementary; Lori Thomas and Anna Stover, Aides, Point Pleasant Intermediate School; Joyce Banks, Sandra Mullins, and Manuela Hall, Aides, Point Pleasant Primary School; Susan Nott, Aide, Roosevelt Elementary; Kathy Bruner and Brandon McNeal, Bus Operators Ashton Elementary; Donald Matheny and John Absten, Bus Operator Leon Elementary; Doris Settle, Bus operator, Hannan Jr/Sr High; Rodney Gleason and john Cochran, bus operators, Point Pleasant Intermediate School; Les Hanson, bus operator, Point Pleasant Primary School; George Hoffman and Michael Robinson, bus operators, Point Pleasant Primary School; David Dewees, bus operator, Roosevelt Elementary School; Darrell Coyner, custodian, Ashton Elementary; Lottie Estep, custodian, Beale Elementary; Charles Litchfield, Custodian, Point Pleasant Intermediate School; David Jarvis, Custodian, Point Pleasant Primary School; Kelli Elliott, Custodian, Roosevelt Elementary, on an as needed basis; Brenda Bowman Secretary, Ashton Elementary School; Markeeta Crum, Secretary, Beale Elementary School; Laura Beatty-Hall, Secretary, Hannan Jr/Sr High School; Tracy Diehl, Secretary, Point Pleasant Intermediate School; Christi Rulen, Secretary, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High School; Monica Baker, Secretary, Roosevelt Elementary; Kathy Bruner and Michael Robinson, Substitute Bus Operators; Sharon Shull and Betsy Wood, substitute Nurse/LPN.

In the superintendents report, Jack Cullen said employees who are fully vaccinated will not have to wear masks this summer.

The board approved the placement of Olivia Logan, a Marshall University Student, to do her field placement in Mason County Schools for the 2021/22 school year.

The following policies were placed on a five-day review and comment period: Policy #1530-Evaluation of Central Office Personnel; Policy #1530.01-Evaluation of School Leaders; Policy #2240-Controversial Issues; Policy #2266-Nondiscrimination On The Basis of Sex In Education Programs or Activities; Policy #2370-Alternative Delivery of Educational Programs; Policy #2600-Educational Program; Policy #3120.03-Athletic Coaches; Policy #3120.11-Athletic Trainer; Policy #3220-Staff Evaluation; Policy #5200-Attendance; Policy #5611-Discipline-Student Due Process Rights; Policy #7450-Property Inventory; Policy #8500-Food Services; and Policy #8510-Wellness.

In professional personnel matters, the board approved Family Medical Leave for Betina Leslie, Teacher, Beale Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; employment of Andrea Houck, LD/BD/MI/AU Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, effective 2021/22 school year; employment of Diana Kessinger, 7-12 Mathematics Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2021/22 school year; employment of Chelsea Zuspan, Social Worker, Central Office Itinerant, effective 2021/22 school year.

The board accepted the resignation of Diana Hudson, payroll supervisor, central office, effective June 30, 2021, due to retirement.

In extra curricular personnel matters, the board approved the following for the 2021/2022 school year: employment of James Bowen, Boys Middle School Track Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High; employment of Scott Goldsberry, Assistant Jr High Football Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High; employment of Cody Greathouse, Head Varsity Girls Basketball, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High; employment of Amber Grubb, Assistant Varsity Girls Soccer Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High; employment of James Jordan, 8th Grade Boys Basketball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High; employment of Timothy Lee, Assistant Varsity Volleyball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High; employment of Eric Barnitz, Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High; employment of Mike Kloes, Assistant Varsity Football Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High; employment of Chris Noble, Head Varsity Softball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High; employment of James Pauley, Assistant Varsity Volleyball Coaches, Wahama Jr/Sr High; employment of Wesley Riffle, 8th Grade Girls Basketball, Wahama Jr/Sr High; employment of Wesley Riffle, Jr High Head Softball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High; employment of Ryan Roush, 8th Grade Boys Basketball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High; employment of Michael Sayre, Boys Jr Varsity Basketball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High; employment of Kimberly Toth, Varsity Cheerleading Coach for 1st and 2nd Half, Wahama Jr/Sr High; employment of Matthew VanMeter, Head Varsity Volleyball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High; employment of William Zuspan, 9th Grade Boys Basketball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High; and employment of William Zuspan, Head Varsity Baseball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High.

The board approved the purchase of three buses from Matheny Motor Truck Company at a total of $304,465. The board approved the purchase of one buss from Bluebird Bus Sales at a cost of $102,700. State School Bus Replacement Funds will be the funding source.

The board recognized LPN nurses for their contributions during the meeting.

The next regular business meeting for the Mason County Board of Education is scheduled for June 22.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1756-1.jpg