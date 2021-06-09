Mason Election results posted

MASON — Results from Tuesday’s municipal election in Mason are in with voters deciding the offices of mayor, recorder and electing five council members.

There was only one candidate for each of the offices of mayor and recorder. Kristopher Clark, the lone candidate for mayor, received 107 votes; Mindy Kearns received 115 votes for recorder.

A total of eight candidates were vying for one of five council seats. They included Barry Taylor, Jill Nelson, Bob Reed, and incumbents Stephen Ohlinger, Sharon Kearns, Marty Yeager, Becky Pearson and Sarah Stover.

Vote totals for council seats were as follows:

Nelson, 87 votes;

Taylor, 71 votes;

Stover, 70 votes.

Reed, 64 votes;

Ohlinger, 63 votes;

Pearson, 60 votes;

Kearns, 51 votes;

Yeager, 49 votes.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

