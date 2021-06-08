A welcome addition

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool has seen “phenomenal” success since opening this year, according to Mayor Phil Serevicz, and thanks to a donation, it will soon have a fun addition.

Resident Ken Benson has donated funds for the purchase of a slide that will be added at the pool.

During a recent town council meeting, Supervisor Buzzy Duncan said the town was offered a new slide from a company at a reduced price of $600, down from $3,400. After checking, it was found the slide will not increase the cost of the liability insurance. Benson agreed to pay the cost of the slide as a donation to the town.

The mayor said attendance has been over 50 every day since opening on May 31. The pool was scheduled to open on May 29, but was postponed due to poor weather conditions. Daily admission is free to the public.

Serevicz reported in the first four days of operation, concessions sold at the pool brought in $800.50. The cost of the concessions was $395, but he said there are still a lot on hand, including a full freezer.

“This thing is going to make money and provide a service to the kids,” the mayor added.

All money made from the food and drinks is being placed back into the pool fund.

Because of the success of the pool, it was decided to extend the hours. The pool will open Monday through Saturday at 11 a.m. instead of noon, until 5 p.m. Sunday hours will remain 1 to 5 p.m.

A few minor problems were discussed by the council, with Pool Manager Dave Hardwick to address them with the lifeguards. They included the placement of the robotic cleaner to best clean the pool, the need to leave the chlorinator at the present setting, and the enforcement of rules on usage of the diving board.

Town office worker Kelly Gilland reported the pool is scheduled for rental several times already. To rent the pool for company or private parties, contact the town hall at 304-882-3203.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.9-NewHavenPool.jpg Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

New Haven pool to add slide

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her a mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her a mindykearns1@hotmail.com.