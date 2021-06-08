Kickin’ Summer Bash set

POMEROY, Ohio — After a year in which most, if not all festivals and events were cancelled, there will be a return to normal on June 18 and 19 as summer along the river begins with the Kickin’ Summer Bash.

The Kickin’ Summer Bash brings two evenings of live music to the downtown Pomeroy riverfront, including Gallia County native and “The Voice” contestant Conner Christian on Friday evening.

The musical line up includes:

Friday, June 18

Brent Patterson from 6-7:15 p.m.;

Generation Gap from 7:30-8:45 p.m.;

Connor Christian from 9-11 p.m.

Saturday, Jun 19

Todd Berry and Band from 6-8 p.m.;

Laurie Mae Hoover from 8-9 p.m.;

Next Level from 9-11 p.m.

The event is organized by Chairperson Brenda Roush, with musical lineup assistance by Patterson.

Kids events will take place on Saturday after the Farmers Market winds down with the inflatables, treasure hunt, chalk drawing contest, scavenger hunt, face painting and more to begin at 2 p.m. Rockin’ Reggie will be on hand with games and dance contests for the kids and others wanting to take part.

The kids who attend will have a chance to win a prize through a drawing.

Tickets will be handed out Saturday to those who attend and have to be present to win. Drawing will begin at 5 p.m. for the kids.

There will also be a drawing for a gas grill and a Weber charcoal grill. Tickets for these drawings will be for adults. You must be present to win. Drawing will be held at 7:30 p.m.

“This is the first festival in two years so I hope people come out and enjoy the festival. It promises fun and entertainment on the river,” said Roush.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Connor Christian from Gallia County was a recent contestant on NBC’s “The Voice.” https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.9-Bash-1-Christian-1.jpg Connor Christian from Gallia County was a recent contestant on NBC’s “The Voice.” Kickin’ Summer Bash | Courtesy photo Next Level https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.9-Bash-2-Next-Level-1.jpg Next Level Kickin’ Summer Bash | Courtesy photo Laurie Mae Hoover https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.9-Bash-3-Laurie-Mae-Hoover-1.jpg Laurie Mae Hoover Kickin’ Summer Bash | Courtesy photo Generation Gap, pictured, will perform at this month’s Kickin’ Summer Bash along with several other performers. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.9-Bash-4-Generation-Gap-1.jpg Generation Gap, pictured, will perform at this month’s Kickin’ Summer Bash along with several other performers. Kickin’ Summer Bash | Courtesy photo Brent Patterson https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.9-Bash-5-Brent-Patterson-1.jpg Brent Patterson Kickin’ Summer Bash | Courtesy photo Todd Berry https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.9-Bash-6-Todd-Berry-1.jpg Todd Berry Kickin’ Summer Bash | Courtesy photo

‘The Voice’ contestant to perform