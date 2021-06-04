Vaccine incentive lottery opens

CHARLESTON — During Thursday’s briefing, Gov. Jim Justice announced the state’s vaccination incentive lottery will officially be called “Do it for Babydog: Save a life. Change your life.”

“If you can’t do it for yourself and you can’t do it for your family, then do it for Babydog,” Gov. Justice said. “If you don’t get vaccinated not only are you missing an opportunity to do great stuff for yourself and your loved ones, but you will also miss out on the opportunity to win big.”

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the giveaway will include a $1.588 million grand prize, a $588,000 second prize, full scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia, custom-outfitted trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles and custom hunting shotguns.

“I absolutely want every single person to get vaccinated,” Gov. Justice said. “You can help us stop this killer, but you have to get it done and get it done right now.”

West Virginians who have been fully vaccinated could begin registering Friday, June 4.

Also on Friday, more details were released about registration, including:

West Virginians 12 to 17 years of age, who have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, may enter for a chance to win one of five, four-year full-ride scholarships, including room-and-board, tuition, and books, to any West Virginia state college or university;

West Virginians 18 years of age and older, who have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, have a chance to win one of several large prizes.

Entry deadline dates are 11:59 p.m. on June 16; June 27; July 4; July 11; July 18; July 25; Aug. 1.

Drawing dates are June 17 (announcement date June 20); June 28 (announcement date June 30); July 5 (announcement date July 7); July 12 (announcement date July 14); July 19 (announcement date July 21); July 26 (announcement date July 28); Aug. 2 (announcement date Aug. 4).

Weekly prizes for those 18+:

Cash prize of $1 million;

Two brand new custom outfitted trucks (make and model may vary);

Twenty-Five weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks;

Five lifetime hunting licenses;

Five lifetime fishing licenses;

Five custom hunting rifles;

Five custom hunting shotguns.

Weekly Prizes for those aged 12-25:

Two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in West Virginia.

Also, the Final drawing on Aug. 4 (as currently scheduled), in addition to the regular weekly prizes of the trucks, State Park weekends, hunting and fishing licenses, and hunting rifles and shotguns, will also include:

Grand Prize of $1.58 million;

Runner-up Prize of $588,000.

Register for prizes at https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ or if you’re unable to access the website, call the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-833-734-0965 to register. The Info Line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About Babydog from the office of Gov. Jim Justice:

Babydog is Gov. Jim and First Lady Cathy Justice’s English Bulldog. She is just over 1 year old.

The Governor named Babydog the official mascot of his vaccination sweepstakes.

Babydog has provided brief but much-needed moments of levity a few times over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Justice had Babydog make her first briefing appearance in the lead up to Super Bowl LV to discourage West Virginians from holding large parties for the big game; saying that there was no need because Babydog already knew what was going to happen – and she famously went on to correctly predict that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would score exactly 31 points in victory. In the time since, Babydog has become the Mountain State’s most famous and beloved pup, drawing smiles during each or her additional public appearances.

Information for this article provided by the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

This week, Gov. Jim Justice announced the state’s vaccination incentive lottery will officially be called “Do it for Babydog: Save a life. Change your life.” Babydog is pictured. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.5-Babydog.jpg This week, Gov. Jim Justice announced the state’s vaccination incentive lottery will officially be called “Do it for Babydog: Save a life. Change your life.” Babydog is pictured. Office of Gov. Jim Justice | Courtesy Governor Jim Justice pictured with Babydog this week during a press briefing. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.5-Justice.jpg Governor Jim Justice pictured with Babydog this week during a press briefing. Office of Gov. Jim Justice | Courtesy

